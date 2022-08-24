Poland Jobless Rate Remains Stable In July

(RTTNews) - Poland's unemployment rate held steady in July, after falling in the previous three months, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate remained stable at 4.9 percent in July. Economists had forecast the rate to fall marginally to 4.8 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.9 percent.

The number of newly registered unemployed persons rose to 103,500 in July from 93,600 in the previous month.

The number of youth unemployed, which is applied to those below the 24 age group, declined to 84,800 in July from 85,400 in June.