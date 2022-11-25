25.11.2022 12:12:52

Poland Jobless Rate Remains Stable In October

(RTTNews) - Poland's unemployment rate held steady in October after falling slightly in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent in October, the same rate as in September.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.9 percent.

The number of newly registered unemployed persons fell to 118,800 in October from 132,600 in the previous month.

The number of youth unemployed, which is applied to those below the 24 age group, rose to 101,200 in October from 99,600 a month ago.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Black Friday: US-Börsen schließen richtungslos -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unverändert -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handelswoche mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag in ruhigen Bahnen. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls impulslos. Nach der Feiertagspause bewegen sich die US-Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost performten die Indizes vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen