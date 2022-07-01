Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty - Kurs (GBP - PLN)
Poland Manufacturing Activity Deteriorates Sharply
(RTTNews) - Poland's manufacturing sector contracted for the second straight month in June to the lowest level in twenty-five months, due to steep falls in output and new orders amid high inflation and on-going geopolitical turmoil, survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday.
The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, fell to 44.4 in June from 48.5 in May. Any PMI reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.
Both output and new orders fell markedly in the context of the survey's 24-year history, exceeded only by those seen at the height of the global financial crisis in 2008 and the recent pandemic.
The contraction in new orders was largely linked to a turbulent economic climate, which continued to be impacted by both the war in Ukraine and rampant inflation. New export orders also registered the sharpest decline since May 2020.
Input prices continued to rise sharply in June, led by high energy and raw material prices. But the rate of inflation slumped to the weakest in over a year-and-a-half. A similar trend was also seen in output prices.
Confidence among goods producers weakened to a 25-month low in June on the backdrop of a challenging economic environment.
As a result of weak confidence and lower workloads, employment levels in the Polish manufacturing sector declined for the first time since November 2021.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGemischter Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.