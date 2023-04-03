Poland Manufacturing Activity Shrinks In March

(RTTNews) - Poland's manufacturing activity shrank again in March with concurrent falls in production and new orders, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 48.3 in March from 48.5 in February. The index signaled a moderate and slightly faster deterioration in operating conditions.

Production fell for eleven successive months in March and orders declined due to weak demand from both home and abroad.

The survey showed that capacity remained sufficient to deal with workloads. Backlogs of work declined for a tenth month in a row.

Lower purchasing activity meant pressure on vendors was again reduced in March.

Reports of supply-side stability helped to push further down on cost inflation. Input costs grew at the slowest pace since July 2020 and output charges increased at the weakest rate in two-and-a-half years.

Manufacturers retained a sense of optimism about the future in March. Expectations for output in the next twelve months rose to their highest level since February 2022.

"Hopes of the Polish manufacturing sector returning to stabilisation were dashed during March as both output and new orders declined at faster rates and ended the recently improved trends in these variables," S&P Global Market Intelligence Economics Director Paul Smith said.