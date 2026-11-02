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02.11.2026 14:19:25

Poland Manufacturing Activity Stabilizes In October

(RTTNews) - Poland's manufacturing conditions remained stable in October, ending a period of deterioration stretching back almost a year-and-a-half, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 50.0 in October from 49.0 in September. Any PMI reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector, while a score above 50 indicates expansion.

Among components, output was broadly stable, and new orders declined at the slowest pace in one year. Meanwhile, new export orders increased for the first time since November 2025. There was also a renewed increase in employment as firms gearing up for increased output and recovering order books.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a 4-month high due to higher raw material prices, geopolitical tensions, and transportation and energy costs. However, selling price inflation eased slightly.

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