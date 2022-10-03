Poland Manufacturing Downturn Continues In September

(RTTNews) - Poland's manufacturing activity contracted for the fifth successive month in September, as both output and new orders again fell at historically marked rates on the backdrop of a challenging economic environment, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 43.0 in September from 40.9 in August. However, any PMI reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

Both output and new orders continued to fall at sharper rates in September, though the pace of decline has eased slightly since August.

Inflationary pressures persisted, with costs rising at the sharpest pace for three months.

Meanwhile,confidence about the future remained subdued, due to worries over the downward trend in sales, and ongoing high inflation.

Employment levels in the Polish manufacturing sector declined for the fourth successive month to the greatest degree since May 2020.