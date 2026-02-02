Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty

4,8803
 PLN
0,0156
0,32 %
02.02.2026 15:13:02

Poland Manufacturing Downturn Eases In January

(RTTNews) - Poland's factory activity logged a softer contraction at the start of the year amid an improving outlook, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 48.8 in January from 48.5 in December. However, any PMI reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

Among components, both output and new orders showed slower declines and higher levels in input stocks. This was partly offset by a faster fall in employment. Manufacturers increased their input buying in January as they looked to rebuild inventories.

On the price front, input price inflation was only marginal, as some firms reported securing discounts in competitive markets. Output prices also increased slightly.

Looking ahead, output expectations rose to their highest in over four-and-a-half years, linked to a recovery in demand, better economic conditions, and investment in capacity and new markets

Dow im Plus -- ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zu Monatsbeginn zu Gewinnen. Der Dow zeigt sich am Montag in Grün. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
