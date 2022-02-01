Poland Manufacturing Growth Weakens Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - Poland's manufacturing sector growth unexpectedly weakened in January, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, fell to 54.5 in January from 56.1 in December.

Economists had forecast a score of 56.4. A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the manufacturing sector.

Both output and new order growth eased in January. Export orders rose modestly and average lead time for delivery declined.

Input purchases rose for the tenth straight month in January and purchasing activity grew for the fourteenth month in a row.

Staffing level increased in January, with the rate of growth highest in six months. Outstanding works rose for the sixteenth month in a row.

Confidence regarding the 12-month outlook remained positive, but dropped to its lowest for fourteen months.

Average operating costs rose at an elevated rate that was the strongest since mid-2021. Output charges increased at the sharpest rate for three months.

"Poland's manufacturing sector extended its current run of expansion at the start of 2022, but the specters of 2021 - supply-side constraints and prices pressures - persisted," Paul Smith, economics director at IHS Markit, said.