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22.06.2026 10:31:08
Poland Producer Price Inflation Hits 3-year High; Retails Sales Growth Improves
(RTTNews) - Poland's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in three years, while retail sales growth rebounded, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Monday.
Producer prices rose 2.4 percent yearly in May, faster than the 2.1 percent increase in April. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since May 2025, when prices climbed 2.8 percent.
The annual price growth in the manufacturing industry accelerated to 2.8 percent from 2.5 percent, and that in mining and quarrying quickened to 4.3 percent from 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, utility prices fell further by 1.6 percent.
Monthly, producer prices moved up 0.6 percent after rising 0.5 percent in April.
Retail sales climbed 3.0 percent annually in May, following a 1.3 percent rise in April, which was the slowest growth in the current sequence of expansion that began in April 2025.
Sales of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels grew 9.9 percent annually in May, and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopedic equipment were 9.3 percent higher. Meanwhile, demand for food, beverages, and tobacco products dropped 2.8 percent.
On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 1.7 percent.
Separate official data showed that the average paid employment in the country declined 0.9 percent annually in May as expected. Corporate sector wages grew 5.8 percent from last year, slower than the expected increase of 6.0 percent.
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