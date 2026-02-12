|
12.02.2026 11:54:34
Poland Q4 GDP Growth Improves Slightly To 1.0%
(RTTNews) - Poland's economic growth accelerated somewhat in the final quarter of 2025, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, gross domestic product climbed 1.0 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 0.9 percent stable expansion in the third quarter.
On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth moderated to 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 4.0 percent in the previous quarter.
Without adjustment, GDP expanded at a faster pace of 4.0 percent annually in the December quarter, following a 3.8 percent rise in the September quarter.
The statistical office will publish detailed data for the fourth quarter on March 2.
