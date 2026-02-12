Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty

4,8442
 PLN
0,0073
0,15 %
12.02.2026 11:54:34

Poland Q4 GDP Growth Improves Slightly To 1.0%

(RTTNews) - Poland's economic growth accelerated somewhat in the final quarter of 2025, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, gross domestic product climbed 1.0 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 0.9 percent stable expansion in the third quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth moderated to 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 4.0 percent in the previous quarter.

Without adjustment, GDP expanded at a faster pace of 4.0 percent annually in the December quarter, following a 3.8 percent rise in the September quarter.

The statistical office will publish detailed data for the fourth quarter on March 2.

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
