Poland Retail Sales Fall 4.7% As Expected

(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales decreased for the fifth straight month in June, in line with expectations, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

At constant prices, retail sales contracted 4.7 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 6.8 percent decline in May.

In June, sales of furniture, radio, television, and household appliances dropped 14.4 percent annually, and sales of newspapers, books, and other items in specialized stores plunged by 16.6 percent.

Data showed that other retail sales contracted sharply, by 12.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 0.9 percent in June after falling 1.0 percent in the prior month.