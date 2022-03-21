Poland Retail Sales Grow In February

(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales growth accelerated in February, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose 8.1 percent year-on-year in February, after a 3.1 percent decline in the same month last year.

Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels surged 22.1 percent yearly in February and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment advanced 18.2 percent.

Sales of other products grew 31.0 percent and those of food, beverages and tobacco products rose 6.6 percent.

Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear increased 2.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 1.8 percent in February.

At current prices, retail sales rose 16.5 percent annually in February. Economists had expected a 16.7 percent growth.