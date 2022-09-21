Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty - Kurs (GBP - PLN)
Poland Retail Sales Growth Accelerates In August
(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales growth improved for the first time in four months in August, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.
At constant prices, retail sales climbed 4.2 percent year-on-year in August, after a 2.0 percent rise in July, which was the weakest in the current sequence of sales growth since March last year.
Sales of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopaedic equipment grew the most, by 13.7 percent, and those of others gained 10.9 percent.
Sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear increased 8.4 percent compared to last year.
On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 1.0 percent in August, following a 1.2 percent rise in July.
At current prices, retail sales surged 21.5 percent annually in August and moved up 1.7 percent from a month ago.
