Poland Retail Sales Growth Eases To 3.3%

(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales growth moderated more-than-expected in September to the lowest level in four months, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

At constant prices, retail sales advanced 3.3 percent annually in September, slower than the 3.8 rise in August. Economists had expected the growth to ease slightly to 3.7 percent. Sales have been rising since April 2025.

The slower growth in September was mainly due to a 9.8 percent fall in sales of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels. Demand for textiles, clothing, and footwear also dropped 3.0 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products were 1.4 percent higher, and sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts grew notably by 13.1 percent. There was double-digit growth in the furniture, radio, TV, and household appliances segment, which expanded 10.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 3.8 percent following a 0.3 percent fall in August.

Separate official data showed that the business confidence index weakened to -6.6 in October from -5.8 in September.

The most significant decline was seen in the accommodation and food service activities section as well as construction, the survey said. Meanwhile, confidence among manufacturers remained less pessimistic in October, with the respective index rising to -4.8 from -5.9 in September.