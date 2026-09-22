Poland Retail Sales Growth Eases To 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales growth moderated unexpectedly in August, though marginally, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

At constant prices, retail sales advanced 3.8 percent annually in August, following a 3.9 rise in July. Meanwhile, economists had expected an increase of 4.2 percent. Sales have been rising since April 2025.

The slower growth in August was mainly due to a 2.7 percent fall in sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear. Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products were 1.0 percent higher compared to last year versus a 1.5 percent growth in the prior month.

On the other hand, sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts grew notably by 11.7 percent. There was double-digit growth in the furniture, radio, TV and household appliances segment, which expanded 10.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.8 percent reversing a 2.2 percent growth in July.