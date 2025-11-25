Poland Retail Sales Growth Eases To 5.4%

(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales growth moderated in October after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

At constant prices, retail sales rose 5.4 percent annually in October, slower than the 6.4 percent increase in September.

That was well above the expected growth of 3.7 percent. Sales have been rising since April.

Sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts surged by 15.6 percent, and those of furniture, radios, televisions, and household appliances grew by 13.9 percent.

Demand for textiles, clothing, and footwear also advanced 9.0 percent, while sales of newspapers, books, and other items in specialized stores were 3.3 percent less expensive.

On a monthly basis, sales rebounded sharply by 6.7 percent, following a 2.7 percent fall in September.