(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales growth accelerated slightly in October after easing to a 4-month low in the previous month, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

At constant prices, retail sales advanced 3.5 percent annually in October, faster than the 3.3 rise in September. Sales have been rising since April 2025.

There was double-digit growth in the furniture, radio, TV, and household appliances segment, which expanded 14.9 percent. Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products were 1.5 percent higher, and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopedic equipment grew by 6.4 percent.

Conversely, sales of newspapers, books, and other items in specialized stores continued to decline by 4.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed 7.3 percent, reversing a 3.8 percent fall in September.