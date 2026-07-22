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22.07.2026 10:29:07
Poland Retail Sales Growth Improves To 6.2%
(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales growth accelerated more than expected in June to the highest level in three months, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.
At constant prices, retail sales advanced 6.2 percent annually in June, faster than the 3.0 percent increase in May. Economists had expected a growth of 5.2 percent.
The quicker growth in June was mainly driven by a 14.9 percent surge in sales of furniture, radios, televisions, and household appliances, followed by 10.2 percent more sales of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopedic equipment. Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products were 1.7 percent higher compared to last year.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 1.4 percent after falling 1.7 percent in May.
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