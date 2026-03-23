Poland Retail Sales Growth Rebounds Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales growth accelerated in February after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

At constant prices, retail sales rose 5.0 percent annually in February, faster than the 4.4 percent increase in January. The expected growth was 6.1 percent. Sales have been rising since April 2025.

Sales of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels grew 10.2 percent from last year, and those of furniture, radio, TV, and household appliances expanded by 7.2 percent. Demand for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased only 0.2 percent, while sales of newspapers, books, and other sales in specialized stores plunged by 9.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, the decline in retail sales eased to 5.6 percent from 17.8 percent in January.