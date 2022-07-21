Poland Retail Sales Growth Slows In June

(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales increased at a softer pace in June, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

At constant prices, retail sales rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in June, after a 8.6 percent increase in the same month last year.

Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear increased the most by 13.2 percent in June.

Sales of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment grew 10.9 percent and those of others gained 11.0 percent. Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products rose 7.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 1.4 percent in June.

At current prices, retails sales surged 19.9 percent annually in June. Economists had forecast an increase of 21.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.3 percent in June.