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25.08.2026 11:36:23

Poland Unemployment Rate Remains Steady At 5.8%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Poland remained stable as expected in July after falling in the previous three months, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.8 percent in July, the same as in June's 6-month low. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.4 percent.

There were 906,400 unemployed people in July compared to 901,500 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 830,800.

Data showed that the number of unemployed people below 24 years old increased to 116,700 from 116,200 a month earlier.

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