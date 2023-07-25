25.07.2023 12:33:43

Poland's Jobless Rate Falls Further To 5%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Poland dropped for the fourth straight month in June, in line with expectations, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.0 percent in June, down slightly from 5.1 percent in May.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.

The number of registered unemployed people declined to 783,500 in June from 802,300 in the previous month.

The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 declined to 93,100 in June from 96,300 in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Zinsentscheid naht: ATX & DAX schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen schließlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren leichter. Asiens Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen