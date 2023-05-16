16.05.2023 15:59:26

Polish Economy Rebounds 3.9% In Q1

(RTTNews) - Poland's economy expanded more-than-expected in the first quarter after contracting in the previous quarter, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 3.9 percent sequentially in the first quarter, reversing a 2.3 percent fall in the final quarter of 2022. The expected growth rate was 0.7 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP showed no variations from the previous quarter, when it grew by 2.3 percent.

Seasonally unadjusted GDP decreased 0.2 percent annually versus a 2.3 percent increase in the fourth quarter. Economists were looking for a decline of 0.8 percent.

