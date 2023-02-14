14.02.2023 14:17:22

Polish Economy Shrinks 2.4%

(RTTNews) - Poland's economy contracted in the final quarter of 2022 after rebounding in the previous quarter, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product fell 2.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing a 1.0 percent growth in the third quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth eased notably to 0.8 percent in the December quarter from 4.5 percent in the September quarter.

Seasonally unadjusted GDP also expanded at a slower pace of 2.0 percent annually versus a 3.6 percent increase in the previous quarter.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX und DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zur Wochenmitte zurückhaltend eröffnen. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Mittwoch nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen