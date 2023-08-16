16.08.2023 16:24:06

Polish Economy Shrinks 3.7% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Poland's economy contracted in the second quarter after rebounding in the previous quarter, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product fell 3.7 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing 3.8 percent growth in the first quarter. Economists had expected a 2.5 percent decrease for the month.

On a year-on-year basis, the decline in GDP was 1.3 percent in the June quarter versus a flat change in the March quarter.

Seasonally unadjusted GDP also contracted 0.5 percent in the second quarter after a 0.3 percent drop in the previous quarter.

The statistical office will publish detailed data for the second quarter on August 31.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um China: ATX und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen