|
25.02.2022 12:58:25
Portugal Consumer Confidence Improves In February
(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer confidence improved in February, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.
The consumer confidence indicator rose to -14.5 in February from -17.7 in January.
The manufacturing confidence index increased to 0.6 in February from -1.6 in the previous month.
The construction sector morale decreased to -3.7 in February from -3.0 January.
The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector weakened to 3.3 in February and the confidence measure in the services sector improved to 9.7.
The economic climate indicator rose to 2.5 in February from 1.9 in January.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit markantem Rebound -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 14.500 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte vor dem Wochenende deutlich zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich ebenfalls auf Erholungskurs. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag stärker. Auf den Parketts in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen.