Portugal Consumer Confidence Weakens In June
(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer confidence decreased in June, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.
The consumer confidence indicator fell to -32.5 in June from -30.1 in May.
The manufacturing confidence index increased to -3.6 in June from -4.1 in the previous month, while the construction sector morale fell to -7.4 in June from -2.9 May.
The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector improved to 3.1 in June and the confidence measure in the services sector rose marginally to 22.7.
The economic climate indicator fell to 1.7 in June from 1.8 in May.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeitere Verluste: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt deutlich tiefer - DAX letztlich sehr schwach -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneins
Der heimische Leitindex musste am Donnerstag erneut kräftige Abschläge hinnehmen. Der DAX verzeichnete ebenfalls hohe Verluste. Die US-Märkte notierten wieder tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien wiesen am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen aus.