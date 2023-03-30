30.03.2023 16:35:57

Portugal Consumers Slightly Less Pessimistic; Retail Sales Rise For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer confidence rose slightly to a 7-month high in March, though it still remained negative, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

Separate official data showed that retail sales grew at a slower pace in February.

The consumer confidence indicator increased to -32.3 in March from -32.5 in February.

The slight improvement in March was primarily due to households' expectations for the future evolution of major purchases. The corresponding index rose to -33.7 from -38.3.

However, the index measuring consumers' expectations of the general economic situation of the country fell to -45.1 from -41.8.

Households' views on their own financial situation in the next twelve months were almost unchanged in March, with the corresponding index falling marginally to -19.2 from -19.1 in February.

Data also showed that the economic climate indicator improved somewhat to 2.3 in March from 2.2 in the preceding month.

The manufacturing confidence index rose to -1.9 in March from -3.0 a month ago, and the construction sector morale increased to -3.6 from -4.5.

Meanwhile, the index reflecting the morale in the trade sector fell to 5.4 from 6.0, and the confidence measure in the services sector declined notably to 13.0 from 19.9.

In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that retail sales rose 0.4 percent year-over-year in February, much slower than the 3.7 percent strong recovery in January.

The overall growth in February was largely driven by a 1.8 percent gain in sales of non-food products. At the same time, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco products decreased 1.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales edged down 0.1 percent versus a 1.9 percent gain in January.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen markant höher -- Letzter Handelstag im Quartal: ATX leidet letztendlich unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag trotz guter Vorgaben mit Verlusten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren hingegen wieder Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger auch am Freitag weiter gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen