Portugal Economy Grows 2.3%; Inflation Eases To 3.1%

(RTTNews) - Portugal's economy expanded at a slightly slower pace in the second quarter, flash data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

Separate official data revealed that consumer price inflation eased further in July on the back of a fall in the prices of food products.

Gross domestic product, or GDP, advanced 2.3 percent year-on-year in the June quarter, slower than the previous quarter's increase of 2.5 percent.

On a quarterly basis, GDP remained flat in the second quarter versus a 1.6 increase in the preceding quarter.

The positive contribution of net external demand to the year on-year rate of change of GDP was lower than in the previous quarter, with a more pronounced deceleration of exports of goods and services in volume than that of imports of goods and services, the agency said.

Consumer price inflation eased to 3.1 percent in July from 3.4 percent in the preceding month, flash data showed.

The slowdown in inflation was partly attributed to a decrease in prices seen in the categories of food products and non-alcoholic beverages.

The core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, also moderated to 4.7 percent in July from 5.3 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent in July, in contrast to 0.3 percent growth in the previous month.

EU harmonized inflation slowed to 4.3 percent from 4.7 percent in June.

The final data is set to be published by the statistical office on August 10.