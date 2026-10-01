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01.10.2026 16:25:37

Portugal Industrial Output Falls 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Portugal's industrial production declined for the fourth successive month in August, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

Industrial production shrank 3.8 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 0.8 percent fall in July. The decline in manufacturing output also deepened to 5.0 percent from 1.9 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, production of capital goods fell sharply by 12.1 percent from last year, and those of energy goods decreased by 4.7 percent. Consumer goods production logged a decline of 2.6 percent, while intermediate goods output was 0.6 percent higher.

Excluding the energy grouping, industrial production fell 3.6 percent annually versus a 0.8 percent drop a month ago.

On a monthly basis, industrial production slid 2.0 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent increase in July.

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