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04.05.2026 16:12:31
Portugal Industrial Output Rebounds In March
(RTTNews) - Portugal's industrial production expanded strongly after a renewed decline in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.
Industrial production advanced 3.2 percent year-on-year in March, reversing a 3.9 percent fall in February. Moreover, this was the quickest growth in seven months.
The rise in March was mainly driven by a 4.1 percent rebound in the manufacturing sector.
Production of capital goods recovered sharply by 6.4 percent from last year, and those of intermediate goods advanced by 5.2 percent. Similarly, consumer goods production also logged a renewed growth of 3.6 percent.
Excluding the energy grouping, industrial production rose 4.9 percent annually versus a 7.1 percent fall a month ago.
On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 3.2 percent, in contrast to a 0.3 percent decrease in February.
Separate official data showed that the annual retail sales growth accelerated to 5.5 percent in March from 2.8 percent in February.
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