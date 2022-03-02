|
Portugal Industrial Production Drops In January
(RTTNews) - Portugal's industrial production dropped in January, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.
Industrial production rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 0.8 percent increase in December.
Production in intermediate goods increased 1.5 percent annually in January.
Meanwhile, energy output declined 15.9 percent and investment output fell 9.1 percent.
Manufacturing output decreased 1.7 percent yearly in January, after a 1.6 percent rise in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 5.0 percent in January, after a 1.4 percent gain in the preceding month.
