Portugal Industrial Production Expands In March
(RTTNews) - Portugal's Industrial production expanded in March following declines in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.
Industrial production rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 4.3 percent decrease in February.
Manufacturing output rose 1.2 percent and mining sector production increased 6.1 percent. Utility sector output shrank 3.7 percent.
Excluding energy, output grew at a slower pace of 1.6 percent compared to 3.1 percent in February last year.
On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 4.3 percent in March, after a 0.8 percent gain in the preceding month.
