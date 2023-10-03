Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
03.10.2023 13:21:48
Portugal Industrial Production Falls 4.0%
(RTTNews) - Portugal's industrial production declined for the sixth straight month in August, led by a sharp fall in manufacturing output, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.
Industrial production dropped 4.0 percent year-on-year in August, which was worse than the 2.8 percent decrease in July.
Excluding energy, industrial output fell 5.2 percent in August compared to a 3.3 percent decline in the prior month.
Manufacturing production alone contracted 5.5 percent, while mining and quarrying output advanced 7.3 percent.
Among large industrial groups, production in the intermediate goods sector plunged 8.3 percent from last year, while that in the energy segment showed a rebound of 2.5 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 0.7 percent versus a 0.6 percent rise in the preceding month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnstieg der US-Zinsen belastet: ATX um Vortagesschluss -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch nach anfänglichen Verlusten um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex sogar leicht ins Plus steigen kann. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot.