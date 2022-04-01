|
Portugal Industrial Production Falls For Second Month
(RTTNews) - Portugal's industrial production declined for the second straight month in February, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.
Industrial production fell 4.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.4 percent decrease in January.
Production in intermediate goods increased 2.4 percent annually in February.
Meanwhile, investment output fell 6.7 percent and energy output declined 32.8 percent.
Manufacturing output increased 2.1 percent yearly in February, after a 1.8 percent fall in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.6 percent in February, after a 5.1 percent fall in the preceding month.
