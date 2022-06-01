Portugal Industrial Production Falls In April

(RTTNews) - Portugal's industrial production declined in April after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production fell 1.8 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in March, which was the first increase in three months.

Excluding energy, output contracted 1.1 percent compared to last year, in contrast to a 2.0 percent gain in the prior month.

Among sectors, manufacturing production declined 1.5 percent and output in the utility sector showed a fall of 4.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 2.0 percent in April versus 4.6 percent growth in March.