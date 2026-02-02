Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1557
 EUR
0,0012
0,10 %
EUR - GBP
02.02.2026 15:40:28

Portugal Industrial Production Grows 2.3%

(RTTNews) - Portugal's industrial production increased for the second straight month in December, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced 2.3 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 0.3 percent rebound in November.

Excluding energy, industrial output showed a flat change versus a 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.

Data showed that the decline in manufacturing production deepened somewhat to 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent.

Among large industrial groups, production in the intermediate goods sector advanced 0.9 percent from last year, and that in the energy segment showed a strong rebound of 2.3 percent. Consumer goods production rose only 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 1.9 percent, slower than the 3.1 percent fall in the previous month.

During the year 2025, industrial production expanded 0.5 percent compared with 0.7 percent growth in 2024.

