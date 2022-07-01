Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
01.07.2022 15:11:13
Portugal Industrial Production Rebounds Sharply
(RTTNews) - Portugal's industrial production expanded strongly in May, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.
Industrial production climbed 3.0 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 1.3 percent decrease in April.
Moreover, this was the biggest increase since June last year, when output had surged 10.9 percent.
Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 3.9 percent annually in May and mining output registered a double-digit growth of 12.3 percent. Meanwhile, output in the utility sector declined 3.1 percent.
Excluding energy, output also rebounded markedly by 4.6 percent in May compared to a 0.6 percent fall in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, industrial production fell at a slower rate of 0.6 percent in May, after a 2.1 percent decrease in April.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGemischter Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.