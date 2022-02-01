|
01.02.2022 13:22:27
Portugal Industrial Production Rises In December
(RTTNews) - Portugal's industrial production increased in December, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.
Industrial production rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.2 percent increase in November.
Production in intermediate goods increased 1.2 percent annually in December and investment output accelerated 4.3 percent.
Meanwhile, energy output declined 8.0 percent.
Manufacturing output increased 2.0 percent yearly in December, following a 0.8 percent rise in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.8 percent in December, following a 1.2 percent gain in the preceding month.
In the fourth quarter, industrial production declined 2.0 percent, following a 4.8 percent fall in the third quarter.
In 2021, industrial production grew 2.9 percent, after a 7.0 percent drop in 2020.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen fester -- ATX und DAX beenden ersten Februartag mit Gewinnen -- Leichtes Plus an Japans Börse - Feiertagspause in China
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging am Dienstag nach oben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls freundlich. An den US-Börsen ging es am Dienstag auswärts. In Fernost waren die Käufer in der Überzahl.