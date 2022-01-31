Portugal Inflation Accelerates In January

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation increased in January, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 3.35 percent yearly in January, following a 2.74 percent growth in December.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, rose 2.47 percent yearly in January, following a 1.82 percent increase in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.29 percent in January, after a 0.01 percent rise in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 3.4 percent annually in January, following a 2.8 percent gain in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, HICP grew 0.3 percent in January, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate declined to 5.9 percent from 6.3 percent in November.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 304,000 in December from 325,500 in the prior month.

The employment rate rose slightly to 63.3 percent from 63.1 percent in the prior month. The number of employed persons was 4.865 million.