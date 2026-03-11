Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1595
 EUR
0,0037
0,32 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
11.03.2026 13:11:48

Portugal Inflation Confirmed At 2.1%

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in February, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent annually in February, faster than the 1.9 percent increase in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation also rose somewhat to 1.9 percent from 1.8 percent.

The annual price growth in unprocessed food quickened to 6.7 percent in February from 5.8 percent in January, while energy prices decreased at a stable rate of 2.2 percent. Costs for processed food were 0.9 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, as estimated, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in the prior month.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed at a faster pace of 2.1 percent annually in February versus a 1.9 percent rise in the prior month, as estimated.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:43 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen