Portugal Inflation Confirmed At 2.7%

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in March to the highest level in seven months, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.7 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 2.1 percent rise in February, in line with the flash data published on March 31.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation since August 2025, when prices rose 2.8 percent.

The upward trend in inflation was driven by the increase in fuel prices, the agency said.

Prices for energy products alone grew 5.7 percent in March from last year versus a 2.2 percent decline in February. The annual price growth in transportation accelerated to 3.8 percent from 0.6 percent, and that in housing and utilities rose slightly to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, inflation based on unprocessed food products slowed to 6.4 percent from 6.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 2.0 percent versus a 0.1 percent gain in February, as estimated.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 2.7 percent yearly in March, following a 2.1 percent growth a month ago.