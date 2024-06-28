Portugal Inflation Eases To 2.8% In June

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer prices rose at a slightly slower rate in June, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 2.8 percent in June from 3.1 percent in May.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, also slowed to 2.3 percent in June from 2.7 percent in the prior month.

The annual price growth in food products decelerated to 2.0 percent from 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, prices for energy products grew at an accelerated pace of 9.4 percent versus a 7.8 percent rise in May.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in June after rising 0.3 in the previous month.

EU-harmonised inflation also softened to 3.1 percent in June from 3.8 percent a month ago.