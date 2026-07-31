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31.07.2026 17:01:39
Portugal Inflation Eases To 3.0% In July
(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation eased further in July to the lowest level in four months, flash data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.
The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent annually in July, slower than the 3.2 percent increase in June.
The annual price growth in energy products softened to 8.7 percent in July from 9.1 percent a month ago. Similarly, inflation based on unprocessed food decreased to 3.7 percent from 5.1 percent.
Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation rose slightly from 2.5 percent in June to 2.6 percent in July.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in June.
The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a stable pace of 3.1 percent annually in July.
Separate official data showed that the decline in industrial production eased to 0.7 percent in June from 1.6 percent in May. This was the second successive monthly fall. The manufacturing industry continued to contract by 1.7 percent.
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