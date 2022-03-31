|
Portugal Inflation Highest Since 1994
(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation increased to the highest level since June 1994, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.
The consumer price index rose 5.3 percent yearly in March, following a 4.2 percent increase in February.
The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, rose 3.8 percent yearly in March, following a 3.2 percent increase in the previous month.
Prices for energy products grew 19.8 percent annually in March to the highest since February 1991 and prices for unprocessed food gained 5.9 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 2.5 percent in March, following a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.
The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 5.5 percent annually in February, following a 4.4 percent gain in the prior month.
On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 2.6 percent in March, following a 0.5 percent in the preceding month.
