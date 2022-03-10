Portugal Inflation Rises As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation accelerated in February, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 4.2 percent yearly in February, following a 3.3 percent growth in January, as estimated.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, rose 3.2 percent yearly in February, following a 2.4 percent increase in the previous month, as initially estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent rise a month ago. The rate matched preliminary estimate.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.4 percent annually in February, following a 3.4 percent gain in the prior month, in line with initial estimate.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.5 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent in the preceding month. The monthly rate also came in line with the initial estimate.