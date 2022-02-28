|
28.02.2022 14:00:03
Portugal Inflation Rises In February
(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation increased in February, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.
The consumer price index rose 4.2 percent yearly in February, following a 3.3 percent growth in December.
The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, rose 3.2 percent yearly in February, following a 2.4 percent increase in the previous month.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.
The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 4.4 percent annually in February, following a 3.4 percent gain in the prior month.
On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.5 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent in the preceding month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen: Verluste halten sich in Grenzen, Techwerte mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefrot -- DAX grenzt Verluste letztlich ein -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag weiter steil abwärts. Beim deutschen Leitindex wurden die Abschläge letztlich etwas kleiner. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich keine einheitliche Entwicklung. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.