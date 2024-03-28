Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Portugal Inflation Rises To 2.3%
(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer prices rose at a slightly faster rate in March, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.
Consumer price inflation rose to 2.3 percent in March from 2.1 percent in February.
Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, accelerated to 2.5 percent in March from 2.1 percent in the prior month.
The annual price growth in energy products rose to 4.8 percent from 4.3 percent. Meanwhile, costs for unprocessed food products dropped 0.5 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 2.0 percent in March after remaining flat in the previous month.
EU-harmonised inflation also accelerated to 2.6 percent from 2.3 percent in February.
