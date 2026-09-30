Portugal Inflation Rises To 3.6%, Highest In 3 Years

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation accelerated in September to the highest level in three years amid higher fuel costs, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent annually in September, faster than the 3.3 percent increase in August. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2023.

This acceleration is mostly explained by the increase in the prices of fuels, the agency said.

The annual price growth in energy products quickened to 12.2 percent in September from 15.4 percent a month ago. Inflation based on unprocessed food rose to 3.6 percent from 3.4 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation rose slightly from 2.6 percent to 2.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.2 percent after remaining flat in the prior month.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, the European Union's inflation measure, remained stable at 3.6 percent in September.

The detailed figures for the month of September are set to release on October 13.

Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate in the country held steady at 5.7 percent in August. There were 320,600 unemployed people in August, a decrease of 2,400 compared to the prior month.