Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1390
 EUR
-0,0018
-0,16 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
12.12.2025 15:30:52

Portugal Inflation Unrevised At 2.2%

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation moderated slightly as initially estimated in November to the lowest level in seven months, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent annually in November, slower than the 2.3 percent increase in October. That was in line with the flash data published on November 28.

The annual price growth in unprocessed products moderated to 6.0 percent from 6.1 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in energy prices eased to 0.8 percent from 1.2 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation softened somewhat to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent versus a flat change in the prior month.

The EU measure of inflation was 2.1 percent in November versus 2.0 percent in October, as estimated.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:20 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07:22 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.12.25 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex abwärts tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss im Minus. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichneten die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen